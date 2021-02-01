Patrick Page to Star in New Streamed Solo Show About Shakespeare's Villains

Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a streaming production of Patrick Page's All the Devils Are Here, a new solo show about the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villainous characters. The show will stream February 4-July 28.

Over the course of the 80-minute piece, Page will explore how Shakespeare created treacherous characters ranging from Macbeth to Iago to Claudius, while performing excerpts from each play. All the Devils Are Here was filmed live at Shakespeare Theatre Company, with Alan Paul serving as film director. The creative team also includes Ryan Risley (film editor), Joey Ruffini (director of photography), Elizabeth A. Coco (lighting), Gordon Nimmo-Smith (additional sound design), Barbara Hicks (costumes), and Chris Young (props).

Page earned a Tony nomination for playing Hades in Hadestown. He has also been seen on Broadway in Casa Valentina, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Lion King, and more.

