Outer Critics Circle Will Honor 2019-20 Theater Artists in Lieu of Traditional Awards

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC) has announced plans for honoring the 2019-20 season of Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

Rather than do a traditional awards structure this year, with a slate of nominees and one eventual winner, the organization will remove the competition aspect and will honor up to five artists or productions in all categories. There will be four recipients of the John Gassner Award for new American play by an emerging American writer, and they will each receive a cash prize. A donation will also be made to the Actors Fund for its emergency relief efforts.

"The Outer Critics Circle has thought long and hard about a way to honor the nearly 200 productions that opened this year, while also respecting those shows that were canceled, postponed, or forced to close shortly after opening," said TheaterMania's David Gordon, who serves as OCC president. "This format allows us to celebrate the truncated theater season, and our 70th anniversary, by creating a sense of communal joy at a time when we all need it most."

Honorees will be announced on Monday, May 11.