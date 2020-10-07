Norm Lewis to Play Dracula in New Halloween Audio Production

Norm Lewis will take on the title role in a new audio reimagining of Orson Welles's radio play Dracula, on October 30 and 31 at 8pm. Presented by New York: Resounding, the play is adapted by Resounding creative director Steve Wargo.

Based on the Bram Stoker classic, the immersive audio experience "will transport audiences to the heart of Transylvania and the decaying, undead world of the Count himself. With your ears and imagination as your guide, join Prof. Van Helsing as he leads a team of vampire hunters to destroy the evil that is Dracula once and for all." It uses Welles's 1938 radio play, with new proprietary technology to create a soundscape of howls, bats, creaky floors, and more.

With Lewis as Dracula, the cast will also include Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Mina, Siho Ellsmore as Lucy, Chris Renfro as Harker, Dick Terhune as Van Helsing, Stuart Williams as Dr. Seward, and John Stimac, all performing live from their homes.

The Resounding team includes Wargo (creative director), David Horowitz (director of technical design), Blair Russell (director of operations), Jen Ash (production & broadcast manager), and Holly Buczek, CSA (casting director).

Purchase tickets here.