New In-Person Immersive Theater Show Quince to Take Place in Brooklyn This Weekend

Director Ellpetha Tsivicos and playwright Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, in association with The TEAM, will present a live, in-person, socially distant performance piece called Quince at the People's Garden in Bushwick, Brooklyn on August 21 and 22. T

Quince transforms a not-so-traditional Quinceañera into an interactive theatrical experience, while turning necessary precautions against the spread of Covid-19 into an integral part of the celebration, including custom face masks for the audience. It is the story of a 14-year-old Mexican-American girl confronting her queer identity, family relationships and faith on the eve of her Quinceañera,

Audience capacity is limited to 45 guests per performance, and audience members will only be seated with their party in groups of 2-4, set 6 feet apart from other groups. Custom themed masks created by artist Scarlet Moreno will be provided for the audience and worn by the cast, and all individuals will remain masked at all times. Audience entrances will be staggered to create two unique experiences for the guests and to avoid both clustering and cueing in and out of the garden. In addition, safety crew members have been trained by an OSHA-certified Production Infection Control agent to oversee all safety protocols, enforce social distancing and mask wearing, and thoroughly disinfect all surface and seating areas both pre- and post-show.

Casting includes Sara Gutierrez (Cynthia), Valeria A. Avina (Maria), Graceson Abreu-Nunez (Gregorio/Uncle Lupe/Father Joaquin), Livvie Goble (Katie), Ximena Violante (Doña Carmen), Quetziquetl Angulo-Alemán (Mexica/Aztec Dancer), and Nilko Andreas (Band Leader). Creatives also include Kelsey Larsen-Weber (Composer/Sound Design), Scarlet Moreno (Costume Designer), and Zoë Batson (Prop/Lighting/Scenic Design).