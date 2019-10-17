Mrs. Maisel Emmy Winner Luke Kirby to Star in New Play Judgment Day

Luke Kirby, Emmy winner for his performance as Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will star in the world premiere of Judgment Day, a new play by Christopher Shinn adapted from the 1937 drama by Ödön von Horváth. Richard Jones directs the production at the Park Avenue Armory, running December 5-January 11.

Kirby will be joined by Susannah Perkins, Alyssa Bresnahan, Henry Stram, Alex Breaux, Charles Brice, Cricket Brown, Gina Daniels, Harriet Harris, Maurice Jones, Andy Murray, Tom McGowan, George Merrick, Jason O'Connell, Joe Wagner, and Jeena Yi.

Judgement Day stars Kirby as Thomas Hudetz, a meticulous and respected stationmaster who struggles between guilt and self-protection after a train crash that occurs under his watch results in eighteen casualties. The production will have sets by Paul Steinberg, lighting by Mimi Jordan Sherin, costumes by Antony McDonald, music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and sound by Drew Levy.