Melissa Errico and Max von Essen to Star in Irish Rep's Digital Meet Me in St. Louis

Irish Repertory Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with a virtual production of Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted and directed by original Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep artistic director) Charlotte Moore. The musical will run December 11-January 2, replacing the previously announced A Child's Christmas in Wales.

Based on the beloved 1944 film of the same title, as well as The Kensington Stories by Sally Benson, Meet Me in St. Louis has songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and a book by Hugh Wheeler. It tells the story of a family grappling with change on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair, with songs including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Trolley Song." This production will be an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical.

In alphabetical order, the cast will include Shereen Ahmed as Esther Smith, William Bellamy as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgeral as Katie, Ian Holcomb as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka as Tootie, Ashley Robinson as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis will feature musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.