Marsha Mason to Star in Keen Company's Benefit Performance of Sorry, Wrong Number

Keen Company has announced casting for its upcoming benefit presentation of Lucille Fletcher's audio thriller Sorry, Wrong Number, taking place Monday, February 15 at 7pm ET.

Directed by Jonathan Silverstein and featuring live foley effects by Nick Abeel, the production will be led by Marsha Mason, Heidi Armbruster, Chuck Cooper, Jasminn Johnson, and Matt Saldivar. The evening will also include a "surprise pre-show" and a talkback following the performance.

First presented in 1943 with Agnes Moorehead as the lead, Sorry, Wrong Number tells the story of a woman who accidentally overhears a murder plot, which turns out to be her own. A 1948 film starred Barbara Stanwyck.

