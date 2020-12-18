Lynn Ahrens Concert A Lyric Life to Air Free Tonight

Stage Access will air a free presentation of the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists 2018 presentation of Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life, directed by Jason Danieley. It will air tonight, December 18, for free, and then will be available on demand for a fee. Donations are appreciated.

The concert features a cast that includes Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, Margo Seibert, Brandon Uranowitz, and Alton Fitzgerald White. Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as musical director, with Michael Gacetta as co-music director. The band is made up of Nate Brown, Monica Davis, Clint De Ganon, Pete Donovan, Gacetta, and Aaron Heick.

Tony-winner Ahrens has cocreated the musicals Ragtime, Anastasia, and Once On This Island, among other shows.