John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask to Bring Origin of Love Concert to Town Hall

Hedwig and the Angry Inch creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will head back to New York's Town Hall this December for the new concert Return to the Origin of Love, running December 29-31. The shows are rescheduled from dates that were to take place in June 2020 in honor of Pride50.

The concerts will celebrate two decades of Hedwig history, complete with "new highs, new lows, new loves, and new setlists." Mitchell and Trask will be joined by special guest Amber Martin, and proceeds will benefit Burritos Not Bombs! and the Chosen Family Law Center.

VIP level tickets will be sold for all three performances. The December 29 VIP level comes with a post-show meet-and-greet with Mitchell and Trask, while the December 30-31 VIP tickets come with a "gift bag of rare collectibles."

Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig Robinson. She is out to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the botched operation that left her with that "angry inch."