Hershey Felder to Play George Gershwin in New Live Stream From Florence, Italy

Berkshire Theatre Group will presents Hershey Felder in his solo show Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone — Live From Florence, Italy, to be streamed live on Sunday, September 13, at 8pm.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking A Rhapsody in Blue, made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs, from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me", through the hits of An American in Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody In Blue.

George Gershwin Alone will be broadcast live from the Teatro Della Pergola in Florence, Italy. Fifty percent of proceeds will benefit the Berkshire Theatre Group. Patrons will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.

For more information, click here.