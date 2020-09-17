Here's What's Coming to Disney Plus This Fall and Winter

Disney Plus has announced several new titles coming to the streaming platform this fall and winter.

Among the new original series releases is Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, narrated by stage and screen's Josh Gad. The show goes behind the scenes at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and the Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, giving viewers access to the animals and animal care experts like they've never seen before. It premieres Friday, September 25.

October 9 will see the premiere of The Right Stuff, a new series based on the bestseller by Tom Wolfe about a group of astronauts at the height of the Cold War. The series stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, and Micah Stock.

On October 23, the original short Once Upon a Snowman, telling the previously untold origin story of Olaf from Frozen, will make its debut. The film follows Olaf's first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.

Two Star Wars works set to launch are season 2 of The Mandalorian (October 30) and the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special on November 17.

New releases this winter (dates to be announced) are Inside Pixar, a look into Pixar Animation Studios, and On Pointe, a new docuseries about the School of American Ballet and The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center.

