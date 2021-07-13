Hamilton Scores Big With Acting Nominations for 2021 Emmy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and nearly the entire principal cast of Hamilton earned 2021 Emmy nominations for the filmed version of the musical. Emmy nods were announced earlier today.

Miranda and Odom Jr. earned nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for their performances as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Co-stars Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Jonathan Groff earned nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. Thomas Kail was nominated for his directing, with the production itself nominated in the Variety Special category.

Hamilton will face off in the Variety category with the filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia, the Friends and West Wing reunion specials, Dave Chappelle's 8:46, and Bo Burnham: Inside.

Notable nominees this year with theater ties are West End star Hannah Waddingham, who was nominated for Ted Lasso alongside co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, and Juno Temple; Broadway icon Bernadette Peters for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez for Pose (with Rodriguez making history as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in a Best Actress category); and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha;

The filmed version of J.T. Rogers's play Oslo earned a nomination, up against Dolly Parton's musical Christmas on the Square for Outstanding Television Movie.

