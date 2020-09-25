Flashback Friday: Megan Hilty Remembers One of Many Wicked Disasters

Megan Hilty was part of the Wicked family for four and a half years, which, as she put it, "is a lot of time for things to go wrong." And go wrong they did. Turns out, a fight wand is just as dangerous as it sounds. Throughout her many years as Glinda, Hilty toted several of these five-foot sparkling monstrosities, but only one had a mind of its own. That's what happens when you start to get a little prop-cocky.