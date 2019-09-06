Flashback Friday: Watch Conrad Ricamora, George Salazar, and More in Here Lies Love

Iconic musician David Byrne is making his Broadway debut this fall with American Utopia. Byrne, though, is no stranger to theater, having composed the 2013 musical Here Lies Love, about the life and times of former Filipino first lady Imelda Marcos. Here, we look back on that production, as stars Conrad Ricamora, Ruthie Ann Miles, and the ensemble (which includes George Salazar) sing "I Am a Child of the Philippines."