Flashback Friday: Celebrate Christmas With Joe Iconis and Family

The holidays are here again, and as we enter Christmas week, we are digging deep into our video archives for a festive video featuring Tony nominee Joe Iconis and Family. Here, Iconis and his merry band of musicians step into our office kitchen (well, several office kitchens ago) to perform his jolly original tune, "Celebrate Christmas With Me."

"Celebrate Christmas With Me" is performed by Joe Iconis, with Liz Lark Brown, Seth Eliser, Molly Hager, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Rob Rokicki, Lance Rubin and Jared Weiss.