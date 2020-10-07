First Look: Photos From The Prom Movie, Starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman

Netflix has debuted photos from Ryan Murphy's star-studded film adaptation of The Prom, being released on December 11.

The new movie, based on the Tony-nominated musical, features a screenplay by original book writers Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar.

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washingon, and Jo Ellen Pellman head the cast.

The Prom tells the story of Emma (Pellman), who makes national news when her high school cancels her prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend (DeBose). At the same time, a bumbling group of Broadway stars (Streep, Corden, Kidman, and Rannells) discover her story and sense a chance to correct an injustice, while trying to get some publicity along the way.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Prom also stars Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin