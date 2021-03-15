Dr. Seuss's The Lorax to Stream Live From London's Old Vic Theatre

London's Old Vic Theatre will present a live-streaming production of Dr. Seuss's The Lorax for six performances only, April 14-17.

Adapted for the stage by David Greig, with a score by Charlie Fink, the production is staged by Max Webster in celebration of Earth Day and the book's 50th anniversary. The semi-staged presentation has sets and costumes by Bec Chippendale and Rob Howell, choreography by Drew McOnie, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Tom Gibbons, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell, puppets by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, musical direction by Phil Bateman, and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG. Ebony Molina is the associate choreographer.

The Lorax will star Jamael Westman as the Once-ler, with Audrey Brisson, David Ricardo-Pearce, and Ben Thompson as the Lorax. Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie, and Silas Wyatt-Barke round out the cast. The show chronicles the plight of the environment and focuses around a confrontation between the Lorax, who speaks for the trees, and the Once-ler, who causes destruction.

