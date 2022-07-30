Darius Barnes, Veteran Broadway Dancer, Dies at 34

Veteran Broadway dancer/choreographer Darius Barnes has died at the age of 34, according to reports on social media.

Barnes made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Memphis, and was later seen in the ensembles of Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mean Girls, and Kiss Me, Kate. Off-Broadway and regionally, he appeared in the New Group production of Sweet Charity, The Sting at Paper Mill Playhouse, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at the Kennedy Center.

He attended the Baltimore School for the Arts before attending the School of American Ballet. He also worked with American Ballet Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Barnes had recently served as associate director/choreographer of Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage Company, and worked as associate choreographer of the Atlantic Theater Company production of Kimberly Akimbo, which is moving to Broadway this fall.

A celebration of his life and work is forthcoming.