Danny Pino Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie Cast

Danny Pino is the latest actor to join the cast of the Dear Evan Hansen movie. Pino (Cold Case) will take on a reconceived version of the character Larry, who in the film is Cynthia's husband and stepfather to Zoe and Connor.

Pino joins a cast that's expected to include original Tony-winning star Ben Platt in the title role, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, and Colton Ryan as Connor.

Steven Levenson will pen the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Platt's father, producer Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive-producing.

With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."