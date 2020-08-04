Danielle Brooks and Kenny Leon to Team Up for Mahalia Jackson Biopic

Actor Danielle Brooks and director Kenny Leon will team up once again for the new film The Mahalia Jackson Story, which will be produced by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and Lifetime.

Brooks will take on the title role in the biopic, which has not announced an air date. She starred in Leon's 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2019, which was subsequently taped for PBS.

Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story will explore Jackson's life and career as she becomes one of the best-known gospel singers of the 20th century, selling millions of records and singing at the March on Washington in 1963.