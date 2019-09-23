Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean to Perform Holiday Show at Apollo Theater

Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean will come together on Monday, December 16, for Night Divine, a one-night-only holiday show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. This will be the second year in a row these two stars have performed this show together, after a sold-out engagement last year.

They will be accompanied by a 13-piece orchestra and costumes by designers Christopher Palu and Christian Siriano.

Erivo, who won a Tony for her performance in The Color Purple on Broadway, will soon be seen in Kasi Lemmons's film Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman. Bean was last seen on Broadway as Jenna in Waitress.