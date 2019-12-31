Broadway Shockers 2019: Will Eno Wrote an Existential Skittles Super Bowl Musical

As 2019 draws to a close, TheaterMania looks back on some of the most jaw-dropping stories of the year.

Skittles executed its first Super Bowl stunt in 2018, shirking the regular overpriced ad in favor of a commercial, starring David Schwimmer, that only the young Marcos Menendez was ever allowed to watch. And somehow they outdid themselves in 2019 when they recruited oddball playwright Will Eno to write Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical — a 30-minute musical, performed once at New York City's Town Hall.

The show starred Michael C. Hall, who sang about the dangers of capitalism from the warm confines of a Cats costume while the space-time continuum slowly ruptured. It's hard to explain, but I was there and wrote extensively about it, so here's another chance to experience it vicariously before the decade that contained Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical draws to a close.