Boundless Theater to Launch With Inaugural Installation Series

Creative Point-On, a New York City-based storytelling platform, has announced the launch of Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders), a theatrical installation series that will present boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces.

The series will kick off with a gala on January 18, 2022 at LUXUNY Atelier at Bryant Park Studios. The evening will feature a teaser from the first installation with a performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray, as well as an excerpt from David James Parr's anthology play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting. Also participating in the event will be Boundless Theater's ambassadors, including Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away); actor, writer, filmmaker and transgender activist Pooya Mohseni (See You Then); and screen actor Jacopo Rampini (Halston).

The inaugural installations from Boundless Theater will take place over four Tuesdays in February 2022 at The Duplex: February 1, 8, 15, and 22. Each evening will begin with the Boundless Theater Manifesto and a musical act by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band, followed by a performance from Parr's Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting. The play is described as "a kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama consisting of a mosaic of interconnected vignettes, exploring different shades of human emotion."

"It is with great pride that I've joined Boundless Theater as one of their ambassadors," said Jenn Colella in a statement. "When I was first told of their inclusive mission and goals, of supporting new works and new artists of every origin, race, and gender, it reminded me of why I entered the Industry in the first place, and why the role of an actor is important to give voice to all different kinds of narratives and artistic expression. Let's break down borders, and engage with our communities to bring about these boundless opportunities."

For more information, click here.