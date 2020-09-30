Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein Among Stars of New Online Play The Party Hop

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein are among the stars of the new online play The Party Hop, written by Natalie Margolin and presented via Dramatists Play Service. The play will premiere on October 3 at 3pm ET and will be available for free viewing for a limited time on the company's YouTube channel, DPS on Air.

The Party Hop takes place on a Saturday night three years into quarantine. Three college sophomores bounce from virtual party to virtual party. However, when the friends find out that one of them hasn't been kissed, they insist that tonight must be the night. The reading is directed by Josh Margolin.

The company also includes Ayo Edebiri, Ashley Park, Kaitlyn Dever, Catherine Cohen, Molly Gordon, Francesca Carpanini, Kathryn Gallagher, Olivia Puckett, Max Sheldon, Noah Galvin, Hannah Zipperman, Julian Silver, Allie Levitan, Sam Alper, Zoe Worth, Chloe Searcy, and Anna Romanoff. Gallagher and David Thompson provide music.

The cast and writer suggest giving a donation to YourMomCares, a charity founded by celebrity moms banding together for kids' mental health.