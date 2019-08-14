Ashley Park to Costar in New Darren Star TV Series Emily in Paris

Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park will star alongside Lily Collins in Darren Star's new Paramount Network series Emily in Paris. Production is currently in full swing in France.

Collins plays Emily, a twentysomething Midwesterner who moves to the French capital for the unexpected job of bringing an American perspective to a Parisian marketing company. Park will play Mindy, an expat au pair who becomes Emily's new friend.

Star is also the creator of Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, and Younger.