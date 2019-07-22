Ashley Park's "Do-Re-Mi" Video Released as Part of the R&H Goes Pop! Series

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released the sixth music video in their YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!" The new addition features Ashley Park (Mean Girls), putting a contemporary spin on"Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music.

This modern pop dance twist version of "Do-Re-Mi" includes dancing from Park as well as her backup dancers and Mean Girls co-stars Ben Cook, Kevin Csolak, DeMarius R. Copes, and Nikhil Saboo. Cook and Csolak are also slated to appear in Steven Speilberg's 2020 remake of West Side Story.

The video features music direction by Meg Zervoulis, arrangements by Enrico de Trizio, Meg Zervoulis, and Ashley Park, and music and sound design by Enrico de Trizio.