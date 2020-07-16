Andrew Lloyd Webber Issues Cease-and-Desist to Trump 2020 Campaign Over "Memory" Usage

Andrew Lloyd Webber and his Really Useful Group has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump 2020 campaign for using the song "Memory" from Cats at political rallies, Webber's press team has confirmed to TheaterMania.

The move comes after Betty Buckley, who performed the song nightly on Broadway as Grizabella, publicly urged Lloyd Webber to do so in June. Lloyd Webber now joins a sizable roster of artists who have request that the Trump campaign stop using their songs at events, including the Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Brandon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, the estate of Tom Petty, and others.

"Excellent news!! Thanks to you guys!! Hippetyhaw!!," Buckley tweeted when news of Lloyd Webber's action was first reported by Page Six.