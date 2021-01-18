Aleshea Harris Wins 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize

Playwright Aleshea Harris has been named winner of the 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize. Harris will receive a six-week residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, as well as a $30,000 commission for a new work, which will receive its first public presentation at the Asolo Repertory Theatre in 2023.

Harris is the author of the Obie Award-winning Is God Is, as well as the acclaimed What to Send Up When It Goes Down. The award will be presented on April 11.

Finalists for the award included playwrights Donja R. Love and Nikkole Salter, and director Whitney White (who staged What to Send Up When It Goes Down). Each will receive a prize of $1,000 and a Hermitage residency.