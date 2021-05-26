2020 Tony Awards Presentation Date Announced

The 2020 Tony Award winners will be announced on Sunday, September 26, as part of an ambitious concert airing on CBS, Paramount Plus, and the CBS App.

The presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards will air exclusively on the streaming service Paramount Plus at 7pm ET that night, and will be followed by a concert televised on CBS at 9pm ET, titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

The concert will feature performances from the three Best Musical contenders — Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Jagged Little Pill, as well as the live presentation of the Best Play, Best Musical, and Best Revival of a Play categories.

Further details about the streaming event and televised concert, including performers, is still to be announced.

The 2020 Tonys honor productions dating back to the summer of 2019. For a complete list of nominees, click here.