Joy the Musical, Starring Erika Henningsen, Completes World-Premiere Casting

Full casting has been announced for the George Street Playhouse world premiere of Joy the Musical, running December 7-30 at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

As previously announced, Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls) will lead the cast in the title role. She is joined by Vicki Lewis (Newsradio) as Toots, Stephen De Rosa (Mr. Saturday Night) as Rudy, and Trent Saunders (Hadestown) as Tony.

Rounding out the ensemble are Sami Bray (Christie), Badia Farha (Ronnie/Ensemble), Pomme Koch (Dan/Ensemble), Gaelen Gilliand (Ensemble), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Thelma), Olivia Jones (Young Joy), John Hickok (Cowboy Eddie/Ensemble), Ashleigh Marie Arnold, Brian Shepard, Dana Costello, Kristen Faith Oei, Alanna Saunders, Ryan Duncan, Anthony Wayne, Justin Gregory Lopez, (Ensemble), Bronwyn Tarboton (Dance Captain/Swing), and Michal Kolaczkowski (Swing).

Joy is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. The story follows Mangano as she climbs from divorce to single motherhood and bankruptcy, to becoming a wildly successful entrepreneur with the invention of the Miracle Mop.

Directed by Casey Hushion, the musical features music and lyrics by AnnMarie Milazzo, a book by Ken Davenport, music supervision by Andy Einhorn, and choreography by Joshusa Bergasse.

The creative team also includes Anna Louizos (scenic designer), Tina McCartney (costume designer), Jen Schriever (lighting designer), Dan Moses Schreier (sound designer), Liz Printz (hair and wig designer), John Clancy (orchestrator), and Melissa Chacón (production stage manager).