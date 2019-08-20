Alice Ripley to Play Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

Tony winner Alice Ripley will star in North Shore Music Theatre's upcoming production of Sunset Boulevard, running September 24-October 6.

Ripley, who played Betty in the musical's original Broadway production, will now take on the role of Norma Desmond. She'll be joined by Nicholas Rodriguez as Joe Gillis, William Michals as Max Von Mayerling, Lizzie Klemperer as Betty Schaefer, Kevin Massey as Artie Green, and Neal Mayer as Cecil B. DeMille.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher DeProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Ellen Peterson, Robert Saoud, Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard will be directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, with musical direction by Milton Granger. The creative team also includes Kyle Dixon, (scenic design), Kelly Baker (costume coordination), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Daryl Bornstein (sound design), and Rachel Padula-Shufelt (wig and hair design).

Watch Ripley sing "As If We Never Said Goodbye" below: