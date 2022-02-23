Watch Peter Dinklage Get His Heart Broken in This Tragic Scene From Cyrano

Cyrano, Joe Wright's new movie-musical adaptation of Edmund Rostand's classic play, is set for wide release on February 25.

The film stars Peter Dinklage as the title character and is based on the New Group's recent off-Broadway proudction (written by Erica Schmidt) in which Dinklage also took on the lead role.

We're all just coming down from the romance of the Valentine's Day season, so if you're looking to detox with some less-than-requited love, Cyrano is the perfect option. Preview this scene from the film where Haley Bennett, as Roxanne, unknowingly delivers some heart-breaking news to her admirer.