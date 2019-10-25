Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber Discuss Collaboration on Brand-New Cats Song

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber have just topped the leader board of most unorthodox musical-theater songwriting teams. But I think I speak for every Broadway fan when I say...we're here for it.

Swift, who plays Bombalurina in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Cats (set for a December 20 release), collaborated with Webber on a new song for the film. Titled "Beautiful Ghosts," the song will be sung by the cat Victoria (Francesca Hayward), a featured character who does not get a solo in the stage musical.

Take a look at this behind-the-scenes video about Swift and Webber's delightful musical partnership — or as theater people might call it, the "long-delayed but always expected something that we live for."