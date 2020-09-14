Starry Fast Times at Ridgemont High Virtual Reading Sets New Date

A new date and time have been confirmed for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, previously delayed due to technical difficulties. The fundraiser will now stream on Thursday, September 17, at 9pm ET.

The cast is made up of Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts. Audiences will need to tune-in to find out which role each actor is playing.

This table read, which will also feature director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe, will benefit the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The live stream will be seen on CORE's Facebook and TikTok pages.