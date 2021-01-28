Keke Palmer to Host New Disney Plus Competition Series Foodtastic

Keke Palmer will host the new competition series Foodtastic on Disney Plus, which is scheduled to go into production this week, with a premiere set for later this year.

In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists will be tasked with transforming Disney's legendary characters and stories into massive and extravagant food sculptures. The works of art will be judged based on design, technical skills, and narrative, and not by taste.

Palmer will be joined by judges Benny Rivera, founder of New York's City Cakes, and Amirah Kassem, founder of Flour Shop. Unused food from each episode will be donated to local food banks.

