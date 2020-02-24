Chris Evans in Talks for Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake

Chris Evans is in talks to costar in an upcoming film remake of Little Shop of Horrors, according to published reports.

Evans would take on the role of sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello. The leading roles, Seymour and Audrey, are in talks to be played by Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson, with Billy Porter already signed, according to the Hollywood Reporter, to play carnivorous plant Audrey II. Greg Berlanti will direct.

Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. An off-Broadway revival, starring Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, and Gideon Glick, is currently running at the Westside Theatre.