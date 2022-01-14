West End Bonnie and Clyde Concert, Starring Jeremy Jordan, to Be Filmed for Worldwide Release

Next week's West End concert production of Frank Wildhorn, Don Black, and Ivan Menchell's Bonnie and Clyde, starring Broadway leading man Jeremy Jordan, will be filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for worldwide distribution. Full plans are still to be announced.

Jordan reprises his performance as Clyde Barrow, alongside Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie Parker. They're joined by George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher, and Liam Tamne as Ted. The full ensemble is rounded out by Casey Al-Shaqsy as Stella, Simon Anthony as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies as Trish, Adrian Grove as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee as Emma Parker.

The concert is directed by Nick Winston, with musical direction by Katy Richardson. The creative team also includes assistant director Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, set and costumes designer Philip Whitcomb, and sound designer Tom Marshall. The band features assistant musical director Chris Poon (keys 2), Kate Ingram (reed 1), Hannah Lawrance (reed 2), Kobi Pham (guitar 1), Jack Pennifold (guitar 2), Zach Okonkwo (drums), Elliot Lyte (fiddle), and Annie Blake (bass).