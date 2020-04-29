Watch 70 Cast Members From International Titanic Productions Sing "We'll Meet Tomorrow''

More than 70 cast members from various international productions of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's musical Titanic have gathered to record a socially distant version of the ballad "We'll Meet Tomorrow." Watch it below.

Directed by Thom Southerland, Titanic opened at London's Southwark Playhouse in 2013, before running at the Charing Cross Theatre in 2016. It toured England and Ireland in April 2018, and toured again in July 2019. Artists in the video were also seen in Toronto (2015), Germany (2019), and China (2019) productions.