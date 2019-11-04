TheaterMania Logo
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to Star in Waitress in London

The pair will return to the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter across the pond.

Gaving Creel and Sara Bareilles in a promotional image for Waitress.
(© Shervin Lainez)

Tony-nominated composer Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel will return to the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in Waitress — this time, in London.

Bareilles and Creel, who starred opposite each other on Broadway earlier this year, will play a six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End, January 27-March 7. Following their run, current stars Lucie Jones and David Hunter will return to the roles.

Waitress features a Tony-nominated score by Bareilles, with a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. It opened in March 2019 in London, following a Broadway run that began in 2016. The New York production will close January 5.

For more information on the West End Waitress, click here.

