Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to Star in Waitress in London

Tony-nominated composer Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel will return to the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in Waitress — this time, in London.

Bareilles and Creel, who starred opposite each other on Broadway earlier this year, will play a six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End, January 27-March 7. Following their run, current stars Lucie Jones and David Hunter will return to the roles.

Waitress features a Tony-nominated score by Bareilles, with a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. It opened in March 2019 in London, following a Broadway run that began in 2016. The New York production will close January 5.

