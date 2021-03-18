Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay to Lead West End Anything Goes Revival

Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay will star in a new West End revival of Anything Goes, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. Marshall will reimagine her acclaimed Broadway production at the Barbican Theatre, running July 23-October 17.

Mullally will take on the role of Reno Sweeney, with Lindsay as Moonface Martin. They'll be joined by Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Emma, and Hayden Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. A complete cast numbering more than 50 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Marshall's creative team includes Derek McLane (sets), Jon Morrell (costumes), Stephen Ridley (music supervisor), and Campbell Young (wigs). Anything Goes features a score by Cole Porter and a revised book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, from the original by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton, and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

