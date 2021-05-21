James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan to Star in New Production of Macbeth in London

Yaël Farber will direct Olivier nominee James McArdle and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan in a new production of Shakespeare's Tragedy of Macbeth this fall at the Almeida Theatre in London. Performances will run September 25-November 20.

McArdle will take on the title role, with Ronan as Lady Macbeth. McArdle's stage credits include the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Angels in America, in which he played Louis, and HBO's Mare of Easttown. Ronan, known for Lady Bird and Brooklyn, will make her UK stage debut in the production, having made her Broadway debut as Abigail in The Crucible in 2016. Farber's productions include Hamlet, Les Blancs, and Mies Julie.

This new staging is described as "an elemental production about a world in transformation, the shadows in all of us, and one couple's spine-chilling quest for power."