Exclusive: Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan to Lead Bonnie and Clyde Concert in London

A decade after bringing the show to Broadway, Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan will return to the musical Bonnie and Clyde for a one-night concert presentation at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on January 18, 2022. The show will mark Osnes's London debut.

With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, Bonnie and Clyde is based on the lives of Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, whose notorious exploits captured the country's imagination. The show briefly ran in 2011 at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre after tryouts at the La Jolla Playhouse and Asolo Rep.

Bonnie and Clyde will be directed by Nick Winston, with musical direction by Katy Richardson. The concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by LAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

Osnes received a Tony nomination for her performance as Bonnie Parker, while Wildhorn and Black recieved a Tony nod for their score.