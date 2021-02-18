Emma Kingston, Marisha Wallace to Star in Streamed Production of Brooklyn: The Musical

London-based Lambert Jackson Productions will stream a filmed production of Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's Brooklyn — The Musical, available via stream.theatre March 22-April 4.

Directed by Dean Johnson, with musical direction by Leo Munby and video editing by Sam Diaz, the production will star Emma Kingston in the title role, alongside Marisha Wallace as Paradice, Newton Matthews as Street Singer, Sejal Keshwala as Faith, and Jamie Muscato as Taylor. The band includes Munby, Andrew McKay (saxophone), and Georgina Lloyd-Owen (cello).

Brooklyn follows five street performers as they present a play-within-a-play about a young Parisian singer named Brooklyn who comes to the United States to find the father she never knew — and becomes a musical superstar along the way. The show premiered on Broadway in 2004 and ran for 284 performances, with a cast lead by Eden Espinosa.