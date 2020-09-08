John Lloyd Young to Take the Stage in Online Concert Live From Las Vegas

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young will take the stage at the Space in Las Vegas for a live-streamed pay-per-view concert on Saturday, October 3.

John Lloyd Young's Broadway will feature songs from Jersey Boys, Chicago, Hair, and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. Young's musical director is Tommy Faragher.

Following the 6pm ET performance, a virtual after-party will begin at 7:45pm ET, complete with talkback, surprises, and an encore performance. The show will be available for rewatch for 48 hours after the show.

Young is the original Tony- and Grammy-winning Frankie Valli of Jersey Boys, and he repeated his role in the film adaptation. Grammy nominee Faragher has been Young's musical director, producer, and co-writer since 2012.