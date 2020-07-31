American Conservatory Theatre, Alliance Theatre, and More Announce New Season Plans

Several regional theaters across the country have announced their upcoming season plans. The ongoing list is as follows.

Beth Leavel and Adam Heller

(© David Gordon)

Hartford Stage will cancel all onstage performances through June 2021. The theater will present a virtual fall season with four events, two of which are for patrons who donate their tickets back to the theater. Shows include The Not-So-Complete History of Comedy on September 17, A Broadway Evening with Hartford Stage hosted by Adam Heller, Beth Leavel, and artistic director Melia Bensussen on October 9, a festival of new work in November, and a virtual community performance of A Christmas Carol in December.

Freestyle Love Supreme

(© Joan Marcus)

American Conservatory Theater will present a mix of online and in person productions. Madhuri Shekar's In Love and Warcraft will be live streamed September 4-12 and available on demand September 18-25. A Christmas Carol will be presented as an online radio play December 4–26. An online reading series will include Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind directed by Awoye Timpo, Shaw's Arms and the Man directed by Colman Domingo, and Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker directed by Dawn Monique Williams. A film of Heather Christian's Animal Wisdom will premiere in early 2021. In person productions include Christopher Chen's The Headlands (May 27–June 20), Freestyle Love Supreme (July 29–August 22), the world premiere of Soul Train (September 24–October 31), The Winter's Tale (February 10–March 6, 2022), and The Lehman Trilogy (April 20–May 22, 2022).

Lydia R. Diamond

(© David Gordon)

Alliance Theatre is planning to present Terry Burrell's A Very Terry Christmas in November-December 2020, with a live radio play version of A Christmas Carol presented in December as a drive-in production. The New Black Play Fest's Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments will take place in February 2021. The world premiere of Matthew Libby's Data will take place March-April 2021, followed by Marshall Brickman and T Bone Burnett's Accidental Heroes – The Real Life Adventures of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans in April-May. Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond will run June-July 2021. The world premiere of Pearl Cleage's Sit-In will premiere online in October 2020.

A Strange Loop

(© Joan Marcus)

Woolly Mammoth Theater Company has announced several productions, but not dates. The list includes Ryan J. Haddad's Hi, Are You Single?, Kareem M. Lucas's Black Is Beautiful, But It Ain't Always Pretty, Heather Christian's Animal Wisdom, Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon's Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower, and Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop.

This list will be updated as more theaters announce their seasons.