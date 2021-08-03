Wicked Returns to Touring Tonight

Wicked becomes the first Broadway musical to return to touring since the pandemic shutdown, beginning performances tonight at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. The show continues there through September 5.

Talia Suskauer and Allison Bailey play Elphaba and Glinda, alongside Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Cleavant Derricks as the Wizard, Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero, and DJ Plunkett as Boq.

The ensemble includes Natalia Vivino, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jordan Litz, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Alida Michal, Hayden Milanes, Dashi Mitchell, Jennafer Newberry, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Anthony Sagaria, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

This run will be followed by engagements in Charlotte and Greensboro in North Carolina; Appleton, Wisconsin; Cincinnati; Kansas City, Missouri; Costa Mesa, California; Omaha, Nebraska; and Boston throughout 2021 and 2022.

For tickets to the Dallas and future stops, click here.