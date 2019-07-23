Steppenwolf Announces Casting for First Shows of 2019-20 Season

Steppenwolf Theatre has announced full casting for the first four shows of its 2019-20 season, which include The Great Leap (September 5-October 20), The Brothers Size (October 2-19), Lindiwe (November 7-January 5, 2020), and Dance Nation (December 12-February 2, 2020).

The Great Leap, written by Lauren Yee and directed by Jesca Prudencio, will feature Glenn Obrero (Manford), Deanna Myers (Connie), Keith Kupferer (Saul), and James Seol (Wen Chang).

The cast of The Brothers Size, a Steppenwolf for Young Adults production, will include Patrick Agada (Oshoosi Size), Manny Buckley (Ogun Size), and Rashaad Hall (Elegba). The play is written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and will be directed by Monty Cole.

Lindiwe will be making its world premiere and will feature Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The cast will also include Nondumiso Tembe (Lindiwe), Yasen Peyankov (Keeper), Cedric Young (Mkhulu), Buddy Fambro (guitarist), Frank Russell (bassist), and Erik Hellman (Adam). Lindiwe is written by Eric Simonson and will feature direction from Simonson and Jonathan Berry.

Finally, Dance Nation will feature Ariana N. Burks (Sofia), Ellen Maddow (Maeve), Michael Patrick Thornton (Luke), Shanésia Davis (Ashlee) and Adithi Chandrashekar (Connie), as well as previously announced ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Moms/Vanessa), Caroline Neff (Zuzu), Tim Hopper (Dance Teacher Pat) and Karen Rodriguez (Amina). The play is written by Clare Barron and will feature direction and choreography by Lee Sunday Evans.

More information will be announced in the future.