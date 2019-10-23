You Oughta Look at These Photos of the Jagged Little Pill Cast

The Broadway production of Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's new musical Jagged Little Pill released photos of its company ahead of starting previews on November 3.

(© Nathan Johnson)

Leading the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill are Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater. They're joined by Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The new musical has a score by Morissette and Glen Ballard, with direction by Diane Paulus, a book by Diablo Cody, movement direction and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt.

Inspired by the album of the same title, Jagged Little Pill is described as follows: "The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them."

(© Nathan Johnson)

Jagged Little Pill opens December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.