Watch: Waitress Casts Celebrates Nick Cordero With Sing-Along at First Curtain Call

Waitress returned to Broadway on September 2, and during its first curtain call of the reopening run, star/composer Sara Bareilles invited Amanda Kloots, wife of late original cast member Nick Cordero, to join the company on stage. Following a lovely speech, Bareilles, Kloots, and the cast performed Cordero's anthem, "Live Your Life." You can watch it below and check out photos from the celebratory evening.

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots

(© Tricia Baron)

Bareilles plays Jenna September 2 through October 17, and then the run will continue through January 9. The show's return will star original cast members Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), and Dakin Matthews (Joe), alongside Waitress vets Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble includes original cast members Max Kumangai, Henry Gottfried, Stephanie Torns, alongside Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, and Nyla Watson.

The "Live Your Life" pie, named for late original cast member Nick Cordero

(© Tricia Baron)

Many of these newly announced cast members have other productions lined up opening this fall, including Fitzgerald, who will return to Company (beginning previews November 15), Houlahan, returning to Girl From the North Country (beginning performances October 13), and Dawson, returning to Mrs. Doubtfire (beginning previews October 21), so it's fair to expect that there may be significant cast turnover in early October.

The company of Waitress rocks out to "Live Your Life"

(© Tricia Baron)

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress marquee

(© Tricia Baron)

The design team features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey Company.