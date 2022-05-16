Watch: From Dinosaurs to Fun Slides: Designing The Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway

Lileana Blain-Cruz's Lincoln Center Theater production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth is enormous. There's a three-story fun slide, a life-sized dinosaur puppet, a cast of 28, hundreds of costumes, and so much more. With all that in mind, it's no wonder why the production earned six Tony nominations this year, including nods for Blain-Cruz and her entire creative team. Here, three of the nominated designers, Adam Rigg (sets), Montana Levi Blanco (costumes), and Palmer Hefferan (sound) tell us about building this massive world on an unprecedented Broadway scale.